That huge money is curious – Dormaahene wades into Cecilia Dapaah’s case

The Omanhene of Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyeman Badu II has described as curious the volume of monies found at the residence of former Minister for Sanitation, Water and Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.



The Dormaahene, speaking on GhanaWeb TV’s LowDown hosted by Daniel Oduro, emphasised that the incident raises the conversation around corruption and the need to deal with the canker.



“I don’t know, I’ve seen Honourable Cecilia Dapaah from Kufuor’s time up to this point, I don’t know the source of her money but it’s curious. That huge money, over there?



“But I don’t want to judge anybody by what is going on. But you see, our people who have been dealing with us whether as judges, whether as policemen, whether as politicians, whether as chiefs, what they are saying is that we are engaging in corruption. Because of that, I agree that there is a problem and there is the need for us to fix it,” he added.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor on July 24, 2023, seized five hundred and ninety thousand United States dollars ($590,000.00) and two million eight hundred and sixty-two thousand and seven Ghana cedis from the residence of Madam Cecilia Dapaah following news publication that some persons had been arraigned for allegedly stealing $1,000,000.00 dollars from her home.



The OSP has since failed in a first attempt to have the former minister’s money and assets frozen by a court on suspicion of being tainted.



The Special Prosecutor is currently on a second attempt having filed for an order to confirm the seizure of Madam Dapaah’s money and assets on suspicion of corruption and corruption related offences.







