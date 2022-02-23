That guy should be fired, he’s a waste to the party – Ken Agyapong descends on Buaben Asamoa

General News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: happyghana.com

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has said the Communications Director for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Yaw Buaben Asamoa is the cause of the party’s communication problems.



According to him, for the Akufo-Addo administration to win back the heart of Ghanaians Mr. Asamoa must be sacked from his position.



“That guy should be fired, he is a waste to the party, he is a waste to the party. The problems we are facing with communication are because of Yaw Buaben Asamoa. He is arrogant that is why he lost the Adenta seat. You will see the demonstration I’m going to organize against him,” he disclosed on Accra-based Asaase radio on Tuesday.