Thanks for giving ‘youthful’ persons opportunity to serve – Kissi Agyebeng to Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

New Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has thanked President Nana Akufo-Addo for considering and appointing youthful persons like him into public office.



Speaking after the president swore him into office on Thursday, 5 August 2021, the 43-year-old lawyer said: “When my name was mentioned as a nominee for this position, much was shared about my nomination”.



“Nothing negative was said about my competence”, he observed, adding: “Everything had to do with my youthfulness – my age”.



“And, if that is so, Mr President, I can only express the thanks of the youth of this nation that you have given youthful persons the opportunity to serve just as my friend and mate, the Hon Attorney General and Minister of Justice”, Mr Agyebeng said.



In his view, “the youth of this nation should feel proud that they have their own represented in such high offices”.



“This is our time – the youth of this nation – to carry on the development of our nation”, Mr Agyebeng added.



“Mr President, thank you very much and I express my profound gratitude”.



As far as fighting corruption is concerned, Mr Agyebeng said: “We are confronted by two pandemics: one is a health crisis and its outlook, macabre”.



“The other is not a health crisis but it is also a pandemic, which is corruption itself and corruption-related activities.”



“The zeal with which your administration has approached the fight in respect of the health crisis, I also see in respect of the other pandemic which is corruption, and, as, I come to this office, I pledge to the people of Ghana, as I said exactly two weeks ago that, I am going to work assiduously with deliberation to suppress and repress corruption.”



“I said two weeks ago at parliament that I will not be naïve to assume that I am coming to stop corruption”.



“It is innate in humans but as much as possible, my office is going to drive it down and repress it to its barest minimum”.