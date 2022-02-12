Thank you for standing up against E-Levy - Opare Addo to Ghanaians

Politics of Saturday, 12 February 2022

National Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for participating in the ‘Yentua’ demonstration held on Thursday, February 10, 2022.



In a brief statement, the youth leader of the umbrella family said the demonstrators stood against the obnoxious levy.



According to him, they will stop until the levy has been scrapped.



“We’ve made a stand against this obnoxious levy that will further rob Ghanaians of their hard earned money and we are not backing down until it is withdrawn from parliament,” he said.



Read his full statement below



Thank you Ghana! On behalf of the Coalition, I express our sincere gratitude to all Ghanaians for joining in the protest against this e-robbery. If the Akufo Addo/Bawumia government were deaf to our voices, certainly they cannot ignore the thousands of Ghanaians who hit the streets.



We will continue to advocate and fight for a better Ghana; where the rights and interests of every Ghanaian is protected. In the coming days, we will put out a number of nationwide activities to judiciously execute this mandate.



God bless Ghana!

