'Thank you for being such an honest, reliable, kind, loving husband' – Lordina to Mahama

Former First Lady Lordina Mahama has celebrated her husband, John Dramani Mahama on the occasion of the former president’s birthday.



The former president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) turns 65 today, Wednesday, 29 November 2023.



“Happy 65th birthday, my amazing husband. Thank you for being such an honest, reliable, kind, and loving husband and father.



“Here is to many more years of health, happiness, and love," Mrs. Mahama wrote in a post on Facebook.



She added: “I love you!”



The former President was born on this day in 1958 at Damango, capital of the West Gonja District, to an affluent teacher, rice farmer, and politician.



His father, Emmanuel Adama Mahama, was the first Member of Parliament for West Gonja and the first Regional Minister of the Northern Region.



E.A. Mahama served under Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah.



John Dramani Mahama, on the other hand, served as President of Ghana from 24 July 2012 to 7 January 2017.



He previously served as Vice-President from January 2009 to July 2012 and took office as President on 24 July 2012 following the death of his boss, President John Evans Atta Mills.



He was elected after the December 2012 elections to serve as a full-time President.



Mr Mahama lost his re-election bid in the 2016 general elections to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, whom he earlier defeated in 2012.



This made him the first head of state in the history of the Fourth Republic to have been a one-term President of Ghana.



Mr Mahama is a communication expert, historian, and writer.



He was a Member of Parliament from 1997 to 2009 and Minister of Communication from 1998 to 2001.



Mr Mahama is seeking a comeback as president in the 2024 election.





