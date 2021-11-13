Thank Rawlings for the democracy you are using to suppress others – Zanetor throws subtle jabs

General News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

• The tomb of the late Jerry Rawlings was unveiled today



• Rawlings died on November 12, 2020, at 73



• The NDC held an event to commemorate a year since the death of its founder



The oldest daughter of the late former president of Ghana, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, has subtly thrown shades at the government over the wide perception that it is suppressing free speech.



According to Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, who is also the Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, her late father and the people who worked with him should be credited with the beacon of democracy that the country now enjoys.



She was speaking at the NDC head office as the party celebrated the one-year anniversary since the death of the late former statesman.



While acknowledging the party hierarchy before her address, she stated how her father is the father of democracy in the country and that people using it to suppress others should know that it took someone’s sweat to give them such freedoms.



“I’d like to thank the Almighty God that today we’re here, and that we can commemorate the one-year memorial of His Excellency Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings; our father, our founder, founder of our party and founder of the 4th republic.



“If today, people have democracy that they can be using to now suppressing people with, they should thank someone. If Ghana is the shining example of democracy today, they should thank Jerry Rawlings and those who he worked with to establish that foundation of a 4th republic,” she said.



Earlier in the day, a remembrance service was held at the Holy Spirit Cathedral at Adabraka in memory of JJ Rawlings.



It was attended by dignitaries such as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and John Dramani Mahama, among other notable names and personalities.



