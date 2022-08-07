Thank God for saving Ghana from terrorist attacks - Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 7 August 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The government, through the Ministry of National Security, is undertaking several measures aimed at preventing possible terrorist attacks on Ghana.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo disclosed this in an exclusive interview with GBC URA Radio in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region as part of his one-day working visit to the region.



He said, “most neighbouring countries have recorded a number of terrorist attacks destroying human life and property. And this could be attributed to the special love and protection from God and some of the security interventions put in place along the borders.”



President Akufo-Addo appealed to all residents in the region to give the security agencies maximum support to avert any potential terrorist attack on the country.



“That is why we must adhere to the slogan, ‘See Something, Say Something’. This is to assist the security and do their work effectively,” President Akufo-Addo concluded.