Tetegu residents discharge feces into River Densu

Regional News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

Cholera outbreaks and other deadly communicable diseases are imminent in Tetegu, Oblogo, Weija, and surrounding communities as the rains set in.



A TV XYZ painstaking investigations show that besides choked drains and filth engulfing the town, households are channeling fecal matter into the Densu river which is a source of livelihood for indigenes.



The threat is higher as most of the affected areas are flood prone.



When XYZ reporter Piesie Okrah visited some of the communities in the area, the pollution was heavy as garbage could be seen floating freely in the river.



Tei, a fisherman who has been working on the river for years bemoaned the level of pollution in the river which he says was once a source of drinking water for the indigenes.



“Today, working on this river is not a good experience because of the level of pollution that has taken place here,” he told Piesie Okrah.



He said he and other colleagues who have been fishing in the Densu river always harvest plastics and other wastes on daily basis.



“Apart from harvesting a chunk of waste which is found in the river, the lives of the fishes in the river are threatened by the domestic activities around,” Tei indicated.





According to the Water Resources Commission, there are about 18 fish species in the Densu including the Weija Reservoir. However, the most commonly fished species are Tilapia and Mud-fish.



Tei says the fishes are becoming extinct due to the heavy pollution.

“We used to catch mudfish and other species but because of the waste being thrown into the river, the fishes we catch look unhealthy,” he added. “Sometimes some of us catch fishes that have swallowed diapers and feces.”



Asked what they do to such fishes that had ingested condoms and other wastes, Tei noted that the fish mongers dress them and dispose of the waste before sending them to the market.



Investigations by XYZ News reveal that fishes such as tilapia from the Densu river end up on markets along the Tetegu-Kasoa highway.



Other markets are the Galilea market and others scattered at Tetegu and Weija.

The Fisheries Commission believes the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is responsible for preventing pollution.



Dr. Lawrence Armah Ahiah, the Director of Inland Fisheries at the Fisheries Commission said the Commission has in the past collaborated with the local assemblies and the EPA to stop some illegal activities along river banks.



“The health of the fishes, their development, and their sustainability is the mandate of the Fisheries Commission but when the people are polluting the water, that is the work of the EPA,” Dr. Ahiah stated in an interview with Piesie Okrah.



Asked what the Fisheries Commission has to do about the situation, Dr. Ahiah said they will “later follow up” and monitor the situation and “investigate” but also added that the EPA will have to move to stop the pollution.



Other residents who spoke to XYZ News indicated that the Assembly has refused to provide a place for the residents to dump their refuse.



“There was a Zoomlion container, right here around the bridge on this river but for many months, they have decided not to bring it here again and that is why the Borla [refuse] is all over. When it rains, it floats to our homes,” another fisherman told XYZ News.