Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Teshie-Nungua residents assault three boys for stealing attempt

Some residents gathered at the scene play videoSome residents gathered at the scene

Three (3) boys believed to be in their teens have been assaulted by some residents of Teshie-Nungua Estate, a suburb of Accra, over attempted stealing.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspects attempted to steal from a young lady in the community.

The incident happened around 2pm on Saturday, September 3, 2022, near the United Church in front of a popular food joint called ‘Touch Me Pub’ off the Cactus Street.

Narrating the incident, a resident said they believe the suspects were heading to Teshie where a street carnival is underway to climax the Teshie Homowo festival.

