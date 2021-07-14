Tertiary Education Commission reviews operations of Central University

General News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has reviewed the programmes and operations of the Central University in Accra as part of measures to ensure quality education delivery.



The review was to discuss comprehensive matters on governance, institutional development, internationalisation, research, community service, academic issues and the prospects of the University.



A statement signed by Dr Lawrence Kwarteng-Ashia, the Head of Public Relations of GTEC, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the review was also to appraise the activities of the Univserity to ensure growth and continuous improvement.



It quoted Professor Mohammed Salifu, the Director-General of GTEC as saying that after the process, the Commission would put together a comprehensive report about its findings for the institution to act on, where need be.



As part of the review processes, the officials of GTEC toured the various facilities of the University, including the library, laboratory, and workshop and held sessions with a cross section of students to have first-hand information on their experiences and challenges.



These centred on student-lecturer relationship, nature of amenities, issues bordering on safety and security and quality of teaching and learning.



The statement said that was the first time Central University was being reviewed comprehensively since it received Presidential Charter to award its own qualifications in 2016.



Professor Bill Buenar Puplampu, the Vice Chancellor of the University, who received the GTEC team, lauded the review exercise and expressed appreciation to members for the work.



Institutional Review is carried out every five years on autonomous tertiary education institutions by GTEC.