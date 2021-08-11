Terrorists planning attacks on Accra, other coastal cities in West Africa― NPC

General News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Peace Council (NPC) has revealed terrorists have an “avowed aim” to reach Ghana’s capital, Accra, and other coastal cities within West Africa.



This was disclosed at a training program organized by the NPC in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to prevent any cross-border terrorist attacks in Ghana, a West African nation next door to terror-stricken Burkina Faso.



Several already-existing women and youth groups drawn from communities in Kassena-Nankana West, a border district in the Upper East Region, were trained on how to use dialogue to prevent things that attracted terror to neighboring Burkina Faso from taking root in Ghana.



“That is their plan. The terrorists have voiced their intention to reach coastal West Africa. It is one of their avowed aims. We’ve heard they want to be in cities like Accra, Cotonou, Lagos, Abidjan, et cetera. That is their aim because these are the economic centers in the coastal countries within West Africa. Lagos is the economic center of Nigeria.



“Accra is the economic center of Ghana. I think Cotonou is the same for Benin. If they are coming to Ghana from Burkina Faso, they can do that through our borders here in the Upper East Region as one of their routes. The essence of this training program is to raise awareness for people to look out for things that they can do to prevent violence including violent extremism.



“You look at the raging spread of violent extremism in the sub-region. From Mali, it is now in Burkina Faso. Ghana is just close to Burkina Faso. There is the essence to start preparing against any terrorist act.



"And one of the things is to ensure that we don’t fall in the same place that others have fallen. For example, before 2016, Burkina Faso had not experienced violent extremism or terrorism. But from 2016 up to 2021, the country has had a series of them. And the recent one was even the deadliest.



“Within five years from 2016, Burkina Faso has experienced very violent extremist activities. But this is a country that never lived through it before 2016. But now, it is a hotspot for such activities,” the NPC’s Executive Secretary in the region, Ali Anankpieng, told Starr News at Paga, the district’s capital.



Similar events had been organized by the NPC and its anti-terror ally, the UNDP, for state security bodies in the region in recent months.



The same drivers of the terrorism in Burkina Faso are in Ghana



The NPC also made it clear that the same factors that drew terrorists to Burkina Faso were already present in Ghana. The existing factors, according to the council, include the rise in youth population with its attendant youth unemployment and conflicts.



“The same drivers of this violent extremism in Burkina Faso are in Ghana. One is the increasing youth population and its attendant problem of unemployment. Then, the existing conflicts that the extremists are exploiting, which we have here land conflicts, chieftaincy conflicts, issues of ethnic identity that have been turned into conflicts. The same factors are here.



So, it’s just a matter of fact that extremists would have a reason to do the same in Ghana as they are doing in Burkina Faso. This [training program] is just to raise awareness that whatever they (the participants) see in other places that are causing conflict, the same exists here. We are not different from those places that are already in conflict.



“So, we are looking at how they (the participants) can handle the existing conflicts, how they can prevent the emerging ones, how they can promote peace generally across the communities by raising awareness on the effects of violence and how violence starts in the first place. In Ghana, people are fighting over land, over water resources,” said the Executive Secretary.



Explaining how the civilian participants are expected to play their part within the peace and security framework, he added: “For them, we want to promote the use of dialogue. And the use of dialogue can do so many things. It can be used to resolve conflict.



It can be used to create awareness. It can be used to even improve knowledge on the issue in focus. We’ve brought these groups to build a kind of synergy between the community members and the security agencies so that they can collaborate and share information on security issues to prevent violent extremism.”



The orientation program ended with the participating groups identifying existing and emerging conflict issues in their respective communities and drawing their action plans to help resolve them.