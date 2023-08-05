Terrorists have infiltrated Ghana and are currently making their way to southern part of Tamale - Kwesi Pratt sounds alarm

General News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Veteran Journalist and the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has revealed that insurgents have infiltrated Ghana and have established “sleeping cells” in some areas of the country.



He said this on the Good Morning Ghana show with Randy Abbey on Tuesday 2nd August where he cited cases of insurgency in many West African countries including Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and the Ivory Coast.



“Last time I checked, more than fifty percent of the territory of Burkina Faso was under the control of Islamic insurgents, these insurgents have been active not just in Burkina Faso but in Guinea, Mali, and some other places, there have been some records which indicates that the insurgents have attacked northern Togo and they’ve attacked Northern Benin as well, there have been incidents of attacks on Northern part of La Cote de Voire”



He added that he has come across some intelligence reports stating that some insurgents which are sponsored by the Azawadi movement and ISIS have found their way into Ghana and have established sleeping cells in the country waiting for orders.



“I've seen intelligence reports on Ghana which suggest that some of these insurgents have managed to infiltrate Ghana and have established what they call Sleeping cells, And the last report that I read indicated that some of the insurgents have managed to infiltrate Ghana all the way south beyond tamale, this is a frightening situation”



He blamed the instability in the West African subregion on bad leadership in many of the affected countries which has led to the rise of coups and insurgencies.



