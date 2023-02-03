Terrorists can radicalise Bawku youth, plunge sub-region into turmoil – Toobu says conflict ‘disgraceful’

Regional News of Friday, 3 February 2023

Wa West Member of Parliament (MP) Peter Lanchene Toobu has expressed fears the recurrent chieftaincy conflict in Bawku, Upper East Region, could provide a fertile ground for terrorists to invade the sub-region and radicalise Ghanaian youth in the north.



The retired police officer’s concerns come after the recent killings of some civilians in the conflict-riddled area by the military.



The army, however, says it merely “neutralised” the civilians, who he described as criminal suspects.





Speaking to Nasaria Abdul Rahman on Class 91.3FM’s mid-day news 12Live on Friday, 3 February 2023, Mr Toobu said: “That issue in Bawku has the potential to engulf the whole region of West Africa,” warning: “Let’s rise up to it and say, ‘This is wrong, let’s stop it’ because it started in Mali and dropped down to Burkina Faso and it’s knocking on our door and we shouldn’t create that enabling environment to radicalise the youth and get them ready to join any group that can cause mayhem.”



He said: “Apart from the deaths, it is disgraceful. What is it that we can’t solve? Somebody must be a chief and because of that somebody should die? This is unacceptable.”



Meanwhile, the Upper East Regional Security Council has appealed to the ethnic factions in the Bawku conflict, “to desist from any attempt to engage the military in combat, since that will be catastrophic on the part of the civilians.”



“We should, therefore, be charting a peaceful map for Bawku,” a statement signed by Alhaji Abubakari Inusah, Chief Director, on behalf of the Regional Minister, said.





The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) refuted allegations by some individuals in Bawku that soldiers deployed on Operation Gongong to restore calm in the area were killing innocent Kusasi youth and women in their homes and communities.



The army also said allegations that military personnel have seized Zoogin, a Kusasi community, is false and unfounded.



GAF, in a statement, explained that information received from the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) by its Operation Gongong Team early this week indicated that passengers on board a yellow KIA Grand Bird Bus with registration number AS 3672-21 travelling from Accra to Missiga were attacked by unknown gunmen around Kpawelga on the Bawku Highways.



The gunmen fired through the tyre and engine compartment of the vehicle.



The bus is currently parked at Asylum Down, Bawku Divisional Police Station, for an investigation to be conducted.



Also, one KIA Rhino truck with registration number AS 7093-17 was hit and the driver of the truck, Alhassan Abdella, aged 40, from the Gonja ethnic group, sustained gunshot wounds on the left foot.



He is currently receiving treatment at the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital.



Again, GAF noted that on Wednesday, 1 February 2023, gunshots were heard around South Natinga in Bawku.



A patrol team rushed to the general area of the shooting where a suspect, Abdul Malik Haruna, aged 35, from the Mamprusi ethnic group, was arrested.



He has since been handed over to the Bawku Police for further investigation.



GAF, in the statement, said it must be placed on record that based on a tip-off by the Bawku Police on the hideout of the suspects alleged to be involved in the firing incident at Bawku, troops conducted cordon and search operations together with the Bawku police at Pateleme General Area.





Three suspects, Fatau Alhassan Binda, 42; Abubakar Iddrisu, 44; and Alhassan Mustapha Binda, 33; all from the Dagomba ethnic group, were arrested in a house at Pateleme.



They were handed over to the Bawku Police for further investigations.



In a separate incident, GAF further disclosed that sporadic firing was heard around the Sabongari General Area.



A patrol team dispatched to assess the situation spotted unknown armed men at the Gozesi-Valley side in Sabongari wearing black t-shirts with black hoodies.



Troops engaged them and neutralised six armed men.



GAF said during the engagement, some armed men took cover in a mud house within the immediate vicinity to engage the team.



One of the armed men attempted to attack troops with a cutlass but was disarmed in the process.



During the operation, a local woman found with a gunshot injury on the left hand was sent to Bawku Presbyterian Hospital by troops for treatment.



GAF said it is forced to disclose these outcomes in order to dispel false information and the wrong notion that a particular group is being targeted by troops in Bawku.



GAF has assured the general public of its commitment to protecting the citizenry at all times.



It is, therefore, soliciting the support of all peace-loving Ghanaians, especially indigenes of Bawku, to facilitate the process of bringing normalcy to the area and also to aid GAF in de-escalating tension in the interest of the needed peace and security for the socio-economic development of Bawku and the nation as a whole.