Terrorist threat: Be vigilant; don’t be scared — Christian Council

General News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: GNA

Reverend Dr Cyril Fayose, the General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), has urged calm among Ghanaians amid imminent threats of terrorist attack on the country.



He, however, called on Ghanaians to be on guard and extra vigilant wherever they found themselves, to foil any possible attack.



Rev Fayose said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in Accra.



Threat of imminent terrorist attack on Ghana has been heightened in recent times following continuous attacks on neighbouring countries, with the most recent one being Togo, which occurred in May, 2022.



Since the beginning of the year 2022, Africa has witnessed 346 terrorist attacks, 49 per cent of which occurred in West African sub-region, Ghana's National Security Ministry, says.



In the past three years alone, the sub-region has suffered more than 5,300 terror-related attacks claiming around 1,600 lives.



Rev Fayose said threat of terrorist attack on the country was real and imminent, which the security offics alone could not stop.



The General Secretary said with the Christian Council being part of the country’s security network, he was well aware of the numerous attempted attacks by various terrorist groups on the country, which were foiled by the security agencies.



Rev Fayose said though that indicated that the country's security agencies were on top of the issue, citizens' vigilance and cooperation was vital in halting any possible attack on the country.



“We have been witnessing these things (attacks) especially the failed attempts on Ghana, but for now, we are just announcing it so that it does not scare anyone.



“But it is such a threat that no amount of security can actually stop and it's only by the grace of God that we have not been touched so far,” he said.



He emphasised the need for Ghanaians to be extra vigilant and be on the lookout in their communities, churches, mosques, markets and other public places for strange characters, to avoid any surprises.



“So, we must be on the alert and we all must be vigilant,” said Rev Fayose.



He added that: “We should not be afraid, even though the threat is imminent, we should not be afraid. The Bible says we are not given the spirit of fear, but the spirit of love. Hence, we should not be afraid, but we must be as wise as the serpent.”



Government, through the National Security Ministry, early this month, directed all churches and mosques to be on high alert and put in place extra security measures to foil any terrorist attack.



Rev Fayose said the churches were high on alert, adding that the Council had already been preparing member churches on the threats of attack.



He indicated that some churches had improved security within their premises by building fence walls and installing security gadgets such as CCTV cameras and metal detectors.



Rev Fayose also disclosed that the Council had been organising skills training for its member churches, with collaboration from the Ministry of Finance and other stakeholders, to get them employable skills.



While assuring government of the churches' continued support and cooperation, he urged it to create more employment opportunities for the teeming youth who were targets of terrorist groups.