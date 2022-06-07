Terrorist attack: I have a feeling something bad is about to happen - Dormaahene

General News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dormaahene calls for more protection around the Flagstaff House



Allow Ghanaians to vent their anger through demonstration – Dormaahene urges govt



Watch video of Dormaahene warning of a possible terrorist attack in Ghana



Dormaahene Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II has called on Ghanaians and the government to become more cautious about the possibility of a terrorist attack happening in the country.



He said that he has a strong feeling a terrorist attack might happen in Ghana and called on the nation’s security apparatus, particularly the security around the president to become more vigilant.



Speaking in a video shared on social media by Abanpredease TV, Agyeman Badu II added that the threat of an attack happening in Ghana is becoming more real because all of Ghana’s neighbours including Togo, Burkina Faso have experienced these attacks with the recent attack happening in a Church in Nigeria which cost 24 lives.



“… initially I didn’t take the threat of a terrorist attack happening in Ghana serious … but I have a strange feeling about it … I have come to believe that it might happen.



“… I am pleading with Ghana’s security apparatus to be more proactive and aware, especially around the Jubilee House. When I recently went to visit the president, I notice someone sitting close to the Jubilee House and it made me wonder why someone will be sitting at a place like this.



“Ghanaians should be cautious, especially the leaders of the country… the threat of a terrorist attack in Ghana is very real, we have to be really careful, especially those of us who go to places of worship,” he said in Twi.



He added the main reason there might be a terrorist attack in Ghana is not because of religious extremism but because of the current hardship in the country.



“A video from Nigeria on social media shows a terrorist saying that the main reason they engage in their activities is that they are suffering.



"Are Ghanaians not suffering, are the people of Dormaahene not suffering," he questioned.



Dormaahene urged the government not to stop Ghanaians who want to demonstrate about the current economic conditions from doing so. He explained that demonstrations give Ghanaians the opportunity to vent their frustrations which derails the chances of them engaging in activities that might create havoc.



Watch Dormaahene in the video below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



