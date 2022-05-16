Terrorist attack: Areas Ghanaians have been warned to take caution

General News of Monday, 16 May 2022

The Ministry of National Security on Thursday, May 12, 2022, issued a notice to churches and other institutions urging precautionary measures against the activities of terrorists.



The caution by the ministry was on the back of the “growing threat of terrorism from the sub-region, and the expansionist drive of terrorist groups towards coastal West-African States, with a renewed modus operandi of targeting public gatherings, including places of worship.”



In the letter specifically addressed to religious institutions, the Ministry of National Security further referred to some places of mass gathering that may be at risk of such risks.



Following the release, security analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa has outlined some places of public gathering which may be at risk of attack.



In an interview with 3news, the security analyst listed some of the potential places that may at risk urging the state institution to broaden the scope of its caution.



“What I can say is that the caution is welcomed, it is something we should have done probably, a bit longer but unfortunately, it is coming out now. I will say better late than never,” he said.



He added, “It is not the first time we are getting such a statement from the National Security apparatus. What I probably would have wanted to see is a more broadened caution, trying to caution universities, caution traders, caution hotels and caution places where even social activities take place for entertainment, for sports. Because we must know that when it comes to terrorism and where they attack, one side doesn’t take it all. What we have seen is something that has to do with religious facilities. I have already seen media portals pointing to churches.”



In their release to the churches, the national security referred to the 2013 Al-Shabab terror group attack on the Westgate Shopping Mall in Kenya, Nairobi.



“It would be recalled in 2013 that al-Shabab militants attacked the Westgate mall in Nairobi, leading to the death of about sixty (60) people, including the late Prof. Kofi Awoonor, a revered Ghanaian poet and author,” the ministry said.



The release also included mosques in the category of religious gatherings at risk of an attack.



The ministry also called on caution to be exercised at places of general mass gatherings.



While assuring of the state’s effort to combat terrorism, the ministry of national security further directed the religious institutions to take some specific measures.



“These measures may include, but not limited to, the installation of CCTV cameras at designated places of worship, and engaging the services of approved Private security guards, among others.



“Although the above directive has become necessary, the Ministry of National Security assures you of our continuous resolve to institute measures aimed at safeguarding the peace and security of the country,” it stated.