Terrorist Attack: Ghana will be in trouble if we're not observant - Kwesi Pratt

General News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has called on Ghanaians to treat the caution statement by the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah with seriousness.



He asked them to disregard reports that the Minister's statement of spotting some suspicious people at Garu District, a district in the Upper East.



The National Security says it has cause to believe that the country is a target for a possible terrorist attack and has thus cautioned the general public to be highly observant.



"We are making a strong appeal for heightened vigilance in areas of mass gatherings, especially at public places of entertainment and worship such as churches and mosques.



"The employment of guards, security gadgetry and lighting of the areas surrounding public places would all help but nothing beats vigilance of each of us individuals taking personal responsibility and looking out for each other," it urged.



The statement further assured that the security agencies will do all within their power to maintain security in the country.



"We want to reassure the public that the security agencies and all those charged with maintaining the security of the state are working hard to ensure the safety of our country and its people and we count on your continuing support in this endeavor."



The West Africa sub-region has recently experienced terrorist attacks with Ghana's neighboring countries; Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, and Togo being attacked.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" program, Kwesi Pratt wondered why the National Security Minister would issue such a caution statement if there were no suspicions.



"It is obvious the whole of West Africa is under terrorist attack," he stated and warned Ghanaians not to lose guard.



"...any intelligence analysis will tell you that Ghana must be vigilant and if we are not observant, we would be in trouble," Mr. Pratt advised.