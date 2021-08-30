Terrorism: What are you doing to protect Ghanaians? - Kwesi Pratt to security services

General News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has admonished the security services and Ghanaians to stay on guard against any possible terrorist attacks in the country.



Commenting during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show ''Kokrokoo'', Kwesi Pratt made reference to reports that an Islamic terrorist group have infiltrated Ghana.



Ghana Isn't Immune To Terrorist Attacks



It could be recalled that, in 2019, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo gave an indication of possible terrorist threats on the nation.



The President, delivering a speech at the Kofi Annan Peace and Security Forum held in Accra, noted that Ghana is not immune to terrorist attacks despite the growing peace and democracy in the country.



“Despite it being a beacon of peace, stability and democracy in a region that is plagued by the activities of terrorist and extremist groups, Ghana must know she cannot be immune to terrorist attacks.”



“She is determined however to deepen the religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence that exists between majority Christian and the minority Muslim religious groups in the country. They are hallmarks of our nation which we cherish.”



“Our major encounter with the terrorist group came in 2015 when agents of the so-called Islamic State, succeeded in recruiting a few adherents from the country’s university campuses to join the ranks and the groups’ fightings in Libya and Syria. They are known to have died in conduct. Two Germans of Ghanaian parentage are also known to have joined the group with one currently serving a jail term in Hamburg, Germany,” the President said.



Kwesi Pratt's Take



Mr Pratt, speaking to host Nana Yaw Kesseh, sought to find out what the security agencies are doing or have done to proactively avert terror attacks since they have already picked intelligence on the threats.



''Where did the tip come from that they are here and that they will soon strike? If indeed we know that they are here, then where are they? If we know their whereabouts, why are we waiting for them to undertake their terrorist action before we do something about it?'' he questioned.



He also advised Ghanaians to cooperate with the security services and report individuals they find strange in their neighbourhoods.



''The cooperation with the security services in the fight against terrorism, it must be maximum. We must all become the Police. We are all CID agents.''



He believed the collective efforts of all Ghanaians and the security services will help to make Ghana terrorism-free.



Background



The President’s comments came following terrorist threats in the sub-region.



Four persons were killed in an attack on a Catholic church in northern Burkina Faso late in May.



Burkina Faso has seen more than 230 terror attacks in a little over three years.



Ghana On High Alert



The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, also recently disclosed that Ghana is on high alert for terrorist attacks.



“It is increasingly clear that the greatest threat we have in this sub-region is terrorism although it has not even hit Ghana yet. Terrorism is, therefore, top security concern of the President of the Republic of Ghana and indeed all of us,” he said.



