Terrorism Threats: Let’s be watchful of strange church behaviours, moves

Regional News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: GNA

Christians must look out for strange and weird moves by strangers in their churches, the Most Reverend Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, has urged.



The joy of terrorists, he said, was to put fear in people and therefore, asked the public to be alert and watchful all the time to stay safe.



“Let’s not lose guard and open ourselves up to be terrorised. Pastors, security men, and ushers should all be very vigilant about the people they allow entry into the church compound and auditoriums,” he said.



Bishop Boafo gave the caution on Sunday when he led an order of service for the commendation and commissioning of 70 new Ministers for the church, in Accra.



The Presiding Bishop bemoaned the “over-generous and welcoming” nature of Ghanaians, which he said could threaten their lives.



“In Ghana, we are too generous and when we meet people for the first or a few times, we tell the fellow about everything about our lives and before we realised we shouldn’t have, it would have been too late.



“Don’t be too careless about yourself and let’s be alert about strange behaviours in our churches and with other members of the congregation because terrorists are targeting our churches,” he reiterated.



He urged the security services to be ready at all times to fight any terrorist attack.