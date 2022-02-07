Terrorism: Military is working, Ghana is safe but be on alert – Ghanaians told

General News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Deputy Minister of Defence, Kofi Amankwa-Manu, has assured Ghanaians that the country is protected against any possible terrorist attack.



Nonetheless, he called on the people not to be complacent and rather be on alert for suspicious persons.



The Member of Parliament for Atwima Kwanwoma told TV3’s William Evans Nkum in interview that the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is working hard to protect all the entry points into the country to block these persons from entering to destabilize the peace.



Asked whether Ghana is safe from terrorism he answered: “I will say to a very large extent we we are safe. Our security forces especially, our men and women in uniform and working 24/7 around the clock to make sure every Ghanaian and our borders are protected.



“I have so much confidence in the Ghana Armed Forces , they will defend this country and our borders. Ghanaians are protected but we cannot take security for granted .



“Every Ghanaian in spite of the fact that the Ghana Armed Forces are doing the best to make sure our borders are protected and that Ghanaians are protected. We also must be our own security expert.



"We must look around for any suspicious character trying to to do anything to destabilize this nation. As soon as we see anything like that we alert the the GAF. We must all assist in this direction to make sure Ghana is protected,” he said.



Recently there was a suspected Jihadists’ attack which has resulted in the death of twelve persons and a few others abducted.



The incident occurred on Sunday January 30.



Confirming the news to TV3, Supt Simon Peter Akabati, Bawku Divisional Police Commander “I have seen few more Military, not to do with the Bawku conflict but Jihadist or the terrorists filtration from neighbuoring countries. So I think these Military can help us to patrol our borders to avoid them from coming to disturb our peace,”



Speaking on this development in an interview on the mid day news on 3FM Tuesday February 1, the Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu said “The border situation is something that we are very aware of it , we are keeping a very close eye on what is going on. Government has put a lot of resources in this region because of border control even before the coup d’état because of this Jihadist.



“So, now they are even more aware of what is going on. Recently, we had some problems across the border and then we have people coming. Just to put the records straight, those who came in are actually Ghanaians, my understanding is that they are women, their husbands were working across the border and they came in.



“So, in terms of border control government has put a lot of resources together, they have a lot of troops on the grounds, intelligence has also been hyped up, we are monitoring.



“We are also sensitizing the citizens along the borders so that they will be able to tell us any untoward things that is being done around along the border areas.”



The affected community is not far from Kulungungu near Pusiga and Sapeliga in the Bawku West Districts.



An eyewitness account suggests some residents of Wariwewu, crossed the border to Kulungugu and Sapeliga



Military helicopters have been seen in the area, especially Sapeliga and Pulmakom whiles ground troupes are also in vantage points monitoring the situation.



Sources say there are currently heavy security deployment at Sapeliga, Kulungungu and Pulmako, at the upper east border on surveillance.



a number of armour vehicles are currently on patrols at the sapeliga township and all unapproved routes in the bawku west district and other border towns.



Meanwhile, the Zugraana of the Kusaug traditional area, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, has urged all people in the area to promptly report any suspicious movement to their traditional areas to the security agencies.