Terrorism: Demand security safety policy document from churches - Expert to National Security

A Security and Safety Expert, Mr Adams Bonaa has advised the National Security Apparatus to demand security safety policy document from worship centres including churches.



Aside that, he said National Security should also ask churches and worship centers their security coordinators and as well provide them with the criteria to employ them (coordinators).



These, he said form part of measures that can be taken to beef up security as worship centres against terrorist attacks.



His advice comes after the Ministry of National Security advised all religious groups in the country to institute security measures in their places of worship.



The Ministry explained that this is in view of the growing threat of terrorism in the subregion, and the expansionist drive of terrorist groups towards the coastal West-African States, with a renewed modus operandi of targeting public gatherings, including places of worship.



The Ministry in a statement said, although it is collaborating with the relevant State Security and Intelligence Agencies to institute measures to avert terrorist attacks in the country, it is imperative that these religious groups also enhance security particularly in areas where mass gatherings are conducted.”



“These measures may include, but are not limited to, the installation of CCTV cameras at designated places of worship, and engaging the services of approved Private security guards, among others.”



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Adams Bonaa noted that although the Ministry of National Security ensures general security of the people, it does not have the capacity to provide security for all worship centers in the country, adding that the worship centres must take responsibility of ensuring adequate security at centres.



“What some of us are expecting is that the State Security apparatus will ask the churches, we would want to see your security safety policy document, aside the security safety policy document, who is your is your coordinator?



"Then they will give them a criteria for employing a security coordinator for this religious facility.



"You need someone who has maybe a minimum of first degree who has spent time working with any of the security agencies as an intelligence officer with minimal training in countering radicalism and being able to do all that kind of work.



"Then the security Agency will put together a task force which will go round and ensure that the worship centres are abiding by the security measures,” he said.



Mr Adams Bonaa continued that, “Apart from that, the church facilities and lorry parks should look for metal scanning, especially the walk through metal scanning.



"The worship centres must install a walk through metal scanning so that people will be scanned when they are entering just like that at the Airport and hotel facilities.



"You walk through, it scans you fully to check whether there is knife or gun on”