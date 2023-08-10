Terrible handwriting of some doctors makes it difficult to dispense drugs – Association

Health News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Constant Abbey, president of the Association of Medicine Counter Assistant Ghana, has expressed worry about some prescription forms issued by some doctors.



He stated that the contents of the medical prescription are dreadful and could cause a significant catastrophe in the industry if precautions are not taken.



In an exclusive interview with Rainbow Radio’s Bohyeba K. Afriyie, there are various difficulties plaguing the industry, but the Pharmacy Council has done little to address them.



Abbey noted that the contacts of the doctors who prescribed the drugs on the papers are often not captured enabling the person administering the drugs to contact them for confirmation.



“We have been trained on how to identify drugs recommended by doctors, but in recent times, the handwriting that has reached our members has been appalling.” When situations like these happen, it puts a strain on us. You also won’t see the doctors’ phone numbers on the documents, so you can’t call and confirm the drug recommendation. In this instance, the patient who requires the drug or drugs moves from pharmacy to pharmacy in search of the same medication.”



He was speaking to him on the sidelines of Merkot Health College’s graduation and matriculation ceremony for Medicine Counter Assistants over the weekend.



He further lamented that the Ghana Pharmacy Council has yet to give the pin codes for them to work with.



This, he observed, has affected the job of their members who work in public or government facilities because they are unable to complete their mechanisation.



“Our regulator, the Pharmacy Council, has not released our pins for us to work with as we speak.” Our members who work in public facilities have been impacted since they are unable to complete their mechanisation. When you log into the portal, you will see a pharmacy counter helper, which we no longer have. Medicine Counter Assistants are what we have. We’ll be able to work more efficiently if they update the portal and give us our pins.”



He requested that the Council take action to ensure that members follow the profession’s norms and ethics.



Efforts to engage their regulator to resolve these concerns, he claims, have been futile.



Isaac Kotey, CEO of Merkot Health College, assured all in attendance that the school would continue to defend, protect, and ensure the peaceful stay of both new and continuing students.



He emphasised the need for the graduates to continue to demonstrate their abilities with the greatest standards of ethics, integrity, and compassion when providing services in the future.



The Special Guest for the ceremony, ACP Samuel Tibil Punobyin from the National Police Headquarters, complimented the Merkot Health College Management on their efforts in his address.



He stressed the importance of students taking their education seriously and pursuing success in their chosen fields.