Terkper, Mahama to speak at June 30 lecture on Ghana's debt burden

Former Finance Minister, Seth Terkper will on Thursday, June 30, 2022, deliver a lecture on the country’s economic situation, specifically the debt burden.



The event will take place at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) GECC and is on the theme “Ghana’s Debt Burden: Reflections and Solutions.”



Seth Terkper will deliver the keynote address at the event where NDC stalwart Professor Kwamena Ahwoi will sit as chairman of the occasion.



Former President John Dramani Mahama, who will join the event as a Special Guest of Honour, noted in a social media post that the event will be a follow up to his ‘Ghana at a Crossroads’ presentation which took place in May this year.



Ghana’s economy has in recent times witnessed a downturn with the government admitting that the country was facing challenging times.



Many economists have also pointed to the rate of inflation, fuel price hikes, and general high cost of living as the basis for the claim.



The government has, however, blamed the ravages of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict for the country’s woes.



Meanwhile, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, early this week dropped hints of a possible IMF programme option available to government in a bid to resuscitate the economy.



In a series of posts on his social media handle on Monday June 27, the lawyer lamented that the E-Levy since its passage in May this year had failed to live up to government's expectation, in terms of delivering needed revenue.

According to him, the tax measure has only managed to deliver on 10% of the estimated revenue target.



While indicating that he is not against an IMF programme in principle, Gabby Otchere-Darko stated thus: “I am not for an IMF program that throws peanuts at us but imposes conditions that will end up hurting the poor, jobs and businesses more. Covid-19 and War in Ukraine are not of Africa’s doing but more to our doom.”



