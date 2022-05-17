Tensions in Somanya as Yilo Krobo MCE chases legitimate landowners with military

Regional News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: Prosper Agbenyega, Contributor

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Yilo Krobo, Eric Tetteh, has allegedly assumed the duty of a land guard and is causing serious tensions in Somanya and its surrounding communities.



The MCE, who has employed the services of land guards, is believed to be harassing people on their landed properties in the area.



This development has created chaos and panic within Somanya where residents say the conduct of the MCE and his land guards are life threatening.



The MCE, Eric Tetteh, on Sunday, May 15, 2022, stormed a parcel of land belonging to the Okpe Banahene family of Somanya in the company of armed land guards.



The MCE and his group, according to information, stormed the said parcel of land when members of the family (owners of the said land) were constructing a fence wall around it.



The MCE, who went onto the land unannounced, was allegedly there to stop workers on the land for reasons best known to himself.



Interestingly, his visit to the land on Sunday nearly led to a clash which was contained by members of the family, since they were convinced the MCE has no locus over the land.



As if that was not enough, the MCE Eric Tetteh again stormed the same land yesterday, Monday, May 16, 2022, but this time in the company of armed military men.



The armed military men who accompanied the MCE to the land were using a military vehicle with Registration No. 44 GA 41.



The unarmed members of the Okpe Banahene family who were working on their land were taken by fears as to the reason the MCE will be acting in such a manner.



Checks however have revealed that the MCE is alleged to have engaged the services of the land guards and the military just for them to assist him to take over the said land from the owners.



Speaking to some residents of Somanya who have expressed great concerns over the current developments as far as lands are concerned, they said the MCE has turned himself into a ‘Chief Land Cartel President’ in Somanya, leaving his political position and responsibility to chase lands in the area.



The MCE is also alleged to be assisting people to illegally register lands which do not belong to them at the expense of the poor owners.



The development according to residents and party supporters is making the MCE and the government unpopular in the area hence the danger of the government losing the trust of the people in the coming elections.



Some residents said urgent steps must be taken to call the MCE to order whilst majority are calling for his removal as the 2024 elections is near.



“Look, his continuous stay in that position is a threat to our breaking the 8 agenda. He must go. We don’t believe the President appointed him to that position to be chasing people away from their lands. He has surrounded himself with landguards who are doing his biddings for him, this is creating serious tension in the area. We are appealing to the President to sack him now,” an angry resident said.



Meanwhile, attempts to contact the MCE for his response have proved futile.