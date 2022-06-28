Tension rises as armed Police ransack house of Church of Ghana's leader

Regional News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

There is tension at the headquarters of Saviour Church of Ghana at Akyem Osiem in the Eastern region following the invasion of the house of General Superintendent, Opanyin Abraham Adusei by armed police officers Tuesday dawn.



Opanyin Abraham Adusei had travelled to Afram Plains to visit his commercial farms but other occupants were present in the house.



The armed police personnel numbering about 20 invaded the house and ransacked the rooms and threw away some movable items from the room.



It is alleged that the team took away some unspecified amounts of money and other items.



The incident attracted members of Saviour Church who thronged the scene. The atmosphere became volatile as the mob increased in numbers amidst agitation against the police.



The armed police reportedly drawn from the Eastern Regional Headquarters and Tafo District Police Command then drove off.



It is not clear the reason for the action of the police but sources say they were enforcing a court order.







However, some of the angry church members believe it is state-backed against the leader of the Church for his support for the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC.



Starr News Eastern Regional Correspondent Kojo Ansah who visited the scene reports that tension is still high at the headquarters of Saviour Church as many members of the church from other places continue to troop in.