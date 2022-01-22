Tension in Odumase Krobo as youth attack ASHTECH students for allegedly beating one to death

Regional News of Saturday, 22 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

One person is dead and a second person in critical condition after they were allegedly attacked by students of Akro Senior High and Technical School (ASHTECH) at Odumase in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.



The death has, however, led to a reprisal attack from the youth of Odumase Krobo.



On Saturday afternoon, the youth pelted stones at the students.



Report from the Odumase Krobo police says on Friday, January 21, at about 10:30pm, they received information from the headmaster of the Akro Secondary Technical School that two suspects had invaded the girls' dormitory of the school.



They were, subsequently, apprehended and beaten by the students.



The police arrived at the school and found the two suspects in an unconscious state.



One died upon arrival at the St Martin De Pores Hospital while the other suspect in critical condition is receiving care at same hospital.



This, when the youth of the community heard, provoked them to attack the school on Saturday.