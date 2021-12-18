You are here: HomeNews2021 12 18Article 1426564

Regional News of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Disclaimer

Source: 3news.com

Tension in Nyinawusu after the death of five illegal miners

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The bodies of the miners have been deposited at the morgue The bodies of the miners have been deposited at the morgue

There is uneasy calm at Nyinawusu, a mining community in the Atwima Mponua district following the alleged killing of five illegal small-scale miners (galamseyers) by some community members.

According to reports, the victims were mistaken for armed robbers.

The Atwima Mponua District Security Council is considering a military intervention to quell a possible reprisal attack.

The bodies of the victims have been deposited at the Afari Hospital Community morgue, The unit committee chairman of the town, Kwadwo Kromor, said.

Join our Newsletter