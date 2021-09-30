Tension brews in NPP at Essikado Ketan

Politics of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

There is tension brewing within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives at Essikado Ketan Constituency in the Western Region over party membership registration.



Some aggrieved polling station executives and members of the NPP in Kojokrom, Kingdom Hall 1 Centre at Kingdom (A070501) and another polling station, Near 1106, Kojokrom (A070502) away from Kingdom Hall stormed the party’s constituency office, demanding explanation to the ongoing process for the registration.



Instead of the executives to open the register at the various polling stations, they are going round with exercise books to register their favourites, 3news.com was told.



This is to favor them in the upcoming delegates’ conference, the sources further said.



Currently, not a single person has been able to register at some polling stations including Kojokrom near Kingdom Hall Polling Station B.



General Secretary for NPP John Boadu, in a press conference some weeks ago, directed polling station executives to take custody of all registers to afford party members the opportunity to review their details and new members to get registered.



But at Kojokrom in the Essikado Ketan Constituency of the Western Region, the story is different.



The polling station chairman for Kingdom Hall (A), Appiah Kubi, over the week, tore apart a register containing about 80 names belonging to a polling station by name Near 1106, Kojokrom (A070502).



The motive, according to some members, is to prevent them from registering.



One angry polling station member by name Afful stormed the polling station chairman Appiah Kubi’s house with a hot argument which nearly turned into a fight, 3news.com gathers.



They are calling on the party’s General Secretary, John Boadu, and other national executives to intervene to avert members being denied their right to register.