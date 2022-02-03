Tension at Mampong Nursing College as students sacked for mass failure

Regional News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Tension is simmering on the campus of the Mampong Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the Ashanti Region over the demotion of some students as well as a mass failure and inconsistencies in the examination results released by the academic board of the school.



The students are angry with their supervisors for dismissing some students three days after the college reopened.



According to the students, many of them have been dismissed after paying their hostel and school fees among others on campus.



“We came to campus after making payments for registration only for the school management to post a list of students dismissed for inconsistencies in examination results,” they explained.



Today, Thursday, February 3, 2022, the students woke up to foul scenes of faecal lumps in some of the classroom blocks and the Great Hall.



Today, Thursday, February 3, 2022, the students woke up to foul scenes of faecal lumps in some of the classroom blocks and the Great Hall.

The students said the matter has been reported to the students' representative council (SRC), municipal chief executive, and the police commander in Asante Mampong to intervene but to no avail.