Tension at Afram Plains as drivers threaten demo against new ferry charges

Regional News of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Drivers at Afram Plains have threatened to demonstrate against the Volta Lake Transport Company Limited on their new ferry charges



In an interview with Agoo News' Owusu Aduomi, Some of the drivers complained about the high increase in the fees they pay on the Ferry.



They said there is an increment of 40% percent charge by the Ferry operators without giving them any prior notice, a situation that will affect their businesses since the charge is too much for them.



"We understand the economic hardship in the system and the high cost of living but the percentage on the new prices are too high,” they stated.



They, therefore, pleaded with appropriate authorities (DCEs of Afram Plains North and South, The Eastern Regional Minister) and other stakeholders involved before things get out of hand latest by next week.



“We are going to increase our fares if the new charges are not reduced whether the passengers like it or not," they threatened.



Meanwhile, the Ferry operators have denied claims by the drivers that they were not given prior notice.



The new Ferry Charges which took effect on 1st June 2022 created misunderstanding between workers on the Ferry and the Drivers.



Speaking on Agoo FM Morning Show in an interview with host Obaahemaa Yaa Mirekua, the station officer, Jacob Dosu said the drivers were consulted adding their current action is surprising.



He assured to engage them to address the issue amicably.



