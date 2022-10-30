Ten victims of child trafficking rescued on Volta Lake – IJM

Regional News of Sunday, 30 October 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Oti Regional Police Command, the Department of Social Welfare (DSW) of Krachie East and Biakoye Districts, with support from International Justice Mission (IJM), have rescued ten children recruited into fishing on the Volta Lake.



In two different operations launched on 5th and 7th October 2022 respectively brought nine and one children to safety.



Seven of these survivors were identified to be victims of child trafficking and the other three, of hazardous child labour.



“The rescue happened in the early hours of Wednesday, October 5 in Adakope in the Krachie East District of the Oti Region. Six trafficked children and 3 others in forced labour were rescued. Five suspects (boat masters) were arrested.



“The survivors, aged 9 to 16 years, were subjected to neglect and emotional abuse. They were used by their boat masters for hazardous fishing activities on the Volta Lake. This included hook and line and bamboo fishing. At the time of rescue, many of them suffered Malaria, STIs, skin infection, bilharzia, oral hygiene and malnutrition,” a member of International Justice Mission-Ghana, Kojo Owiredu Kissi narrated in a press release dated October 27, 2022.



