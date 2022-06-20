Ten law students receive Lebanese Community Scholarship

General News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Ten final-year students at the Ghana School of Law, Makola have received scholarships from the Lebanese Community in Ghana for the 2021/2022 academic year.



The ten (10) include Emmanuel Dei-Tumi Jnr, Emmeline Ziwu, Prosper Batariwah, Adwoa Serwaa Asamoah, Benjamin, Bentsi-Enchill, Codjoe Ezekiel, Akotigah Sylvanus, Clement Ocran-Biney, Abena Fosua Nyameye Korankye and Danielle Karikari-Darko.



In his address, the Lebanese Ambassador H.E Maher Kheir noted that Ghana’s stable democracy is primarily hinged on its strong rule of law.



This he says, has made the country a shining example on the international stage and boosted socio-economic development.



“Ghana’s legal system is the foundation for its rule of law. From 1992 till now, Ghana’s stable democracy has thrived because of the selfless work of legal professionals like judges, and lawyers among others” he said.



He, therefore, challenged the students to study hard to become responsible contributorsto Ghana’s growing leagl and political landscape.



“You’ll soon be joining this elite group to draft new pathways towards a safer society where there’s equality before the law and respect for the interest of minority groups” he added.



Furthermore, he urged the beneficiaries to use their education to serve the interest of society rather than self.



“As our world becomes smaller, many people whose voices cannot be heard, continue to suffer at the hands of powerful men, institutions and nations. It is our hope that this scholarship will cushion you to be the voice of the voiceless and bridge the gap” he noted`.



Director of the School of Law, Makola, Mr Yaw Oppong lauded the Ambassador and the Lebanese Community for the gesture especially their consistency in sponsoring students from the institution.



“We are very grateful for this sponsorship given to our students. It is very timely and we don’t take it for granted” he said.



The scholarship, he noted, will cushion the students and their families while giving them the space to adequately concentrate on their studies.



“We are aware that times are very hard. Many people and countries are struggling financially. Even Lebanon is having its own fare share of issues. That is why this scholarship is significant. It will help ease the burden on our students” he added.



He emphasized that the school is doing its best to promote quality legal education in Ghana and therefore appealed to the Government, corporate institutions and individuals to do same.



“Nothing will compromise quality legal education. We are calling on all well-meaning Ghanaians to come on board to assist more students at the Ghana School of Law” he stressed.







One of the beneficiaries Emmanuel De-Tumi thanked the Ambassador and the Community for the generous gesture and promised that the students will honour the confidence reposed in them.



“Over the past five (5) years we have enjoyed the consistent support of the Lebanese Community through this scholarship. Indeed it has been very helpful and we’re truly grateful. I want to assure His Excellency that we will not disappoint you. We’ll work hard to be successful in our academics and profession to make the Community proud” he stated.



Since 2013, the Lebanese scholarship program assisted around 300 Ghanaian students in media and law disciplines covering the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the University of Ghana.



Under the leadership of H.E Mr Maher Kheir, students at the School of Languages and the School of Performing Arts both at the University of Ghana were added to the scheme in 2020.



Following the expansion, students from these faculties have been awarded academic prizes and grants to support their education.







