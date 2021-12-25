Ten babies arrive on Christmas day at 37 Military Hospital

General News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: GNA

Ten babies were born to eight mothers in the early hours of Christmas day at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.



The babies, made up of two boys, four girls and two sets of twins were delivered between the hours of 00:04 dawn and 13:00 hours on Saturday December 25.



Six out of the eight deliveries were through Spontaneous Vagina Delivery (SVD) while two were through Cesarian Section (CS).



The mothers recieved their babies with so much joy, saying, this was their best Christmas gift.



Twenty-eight-year-old Liticia Akese was the first mother to welcome her babies "a set of twins" into the world at exactly 00:03 on Christmas Day at the 37 Military Hospital through SVD.



She delivered healthy baby girls, and each of them weighed 3.3 kilograms (kg) at birth.



Mrs Akese told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that her babies were "Miracle babies" as she conceived them eight years after marriage when doctors had declared her infertile.



"I had some complications during this pregnancy so I was admitted here, at the maternity ward two weeks ago, and I have been under close monitoring, my due date was supposed to be the first week in January, but my water broke on Friday unexpectedly, and little did I know that my babies would be privileged to share a birthday with Jesus Christ, " she said.



She thanked God for such a miracle saying, "I will name these girls Ama Yesu".



Another happy mother Ms Elikplim Akakpo said the doctors told her that her baby boy was due by December 31.



She said surprisingly, she went into Labour at about 10 am on Friday morning and delivered her baby at 08:00 am on Christmas day.



All the mothers were filled with so much joy as friends and family visited to congratulate them.