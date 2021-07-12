Tema tollbooth crash: Driver detained by police

General News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The Second-in-Command of Tema Regional MTTD, DSP Paul Bruce Amoah, has revealed that the driver involved in the Tema motorway tollbooth crash is currently in police custody.



According to him, while the driver was not on the run, the police found it necessary to detain him until investigations are carried out.



He made this known during an interview with Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show when he said: “The driver who crashed the toll booth is in police custody. He was at the scene when police took him away.



"As of now, we cannot attribute the accident to brake failure and as to whether he was asleep, he said he loaded the truck around 3 am from the quarry so the possibility that he was asleep while carrying stones to Kaneshie is very high.



"According to his statement, he alleged that he had brake failure but we are yet to do our investigations.”



Giving an update on the scene at the Tema Motorway toll booth, the Commander stated that the police has placed barricades at the scene of the accident. He added that there is an increase in traffic as the number of toll booths operating has reduced.



One person died while six others suffered injuries when a tipper truck with registration number GG 3542- 20 on Monday morning sped into one of the tollbooths at the Tema-Accra end of the Motorway.



The accident occurred at about 6:30 am when the truck heading towards Accra from the Tema section crashed into one of the six booths damaging the structure. Initial reports had indicated at least four attendants were injured and had been rushed to the Tema General Hospital.



The truck was suspected to have lost its brakes and slammed into one of the booths.