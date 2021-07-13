Tema tollbooth accident: MTTD initiates investigation

General News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Tema Regional Command of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) has initiated investigations into the cause of Monday’s accident at the Tema Toll Booth, which claimed one life and injured four persons.



Meanwhile, the suspected driver, Isaac Osei, is in police custody, and the accident vehicles impounded.



According to preliminary investigations conducted by the MTTD, at about 0630 hours, Osei, 37-years, from Kasoa was driving a Howo Sino Truck with registration number GG 3564-20 loaded with gravels from Dawhenya towards Accra.



A Police Report issued by the Tema Regional MTTD Commander, Chief Superintendent William Asante, made available to the Ghana News Agency, explained that at the Toll Both the truck driver knocked down Isaac Koomson, aged 53, a cleaner at booth No. 2.



The truck also crashed the said booth, in which was Ernest Antwi, the attendant, injuring him in the process.



The report said the truck subsequently ran into the rear portion of a Nissan Saloon car, with registration number GG 5401-15 driven by Emmanuel Arthur, with two female passengers on board.



The concrete booth fell on a Mercedes Benz Actros Truck, with registration number GE7873-18, driven by Emmanuel Agyei, who had stopped to pay the toll.



The three vehicles suffered various degrees of damages with the four persons who sustained injuries rushed to the Tema General Hospital for treatment.



However, Isaac Koomson, the cleaner at the Tollbooth, died two hours later while receiving treatment at the Hospital. The body has been deposited at the mortuary pending autopsy.



As part of the preliminary investigations, police visited the injured persons at the Accident Centre of the Tema General Hospital.



The injured are Rebecca Woode, 33, Mary Eduah, 22, who were on board the saloon car, Ernest Antwi, the attendant, and one other person whose name was not readily available.



Meanwhile, Mr. Kwesi Amoako-Attah, Minister of Roads and Highways, who visited the scene, expressed shock at the nature of the accident as the Tollbooth had a solid embankment to protect the staff.



The Minister, who later visited the victims at the Tema General Hospital, gave the assurance that government would stand by the families and take care of all the medical bills of the injured as well as the burial expenses of the deceased.