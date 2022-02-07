Tema motorway crash: Vehicles removed, road open to traffic

Regional News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: GNA

Vehicles involved in the piled-up motor crash on the Tema Motorway on Sunday, February 6 have been removed.



The police have also opened the road to normal traffic flow.



The crash, which involved a gas tanker, an articulated truck, and a rigid cargo truck, happened between the Accra Shopping Mall and the toll booth, leaving only a single lane for motorists proceeding on the N1 to Tema.



A news brief from the Police thanked all motorists who plied the Tema - N1 Highway for their patience during the roadblock.



It also commended the Ghana National Fire Service and Road Safety Management Service Limited crew for the quick responses in securing the hazardous material and removing the vehicles, respectively.



The police cautioned heavy-duty and loaded articulated vehicle drivers, and those carrying hazardous goods to always ensure their vehicles were roadworthy, securely loaded, and use appropriate lanes with moderate speeds on highways.



