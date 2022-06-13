Tema motorway choked, cars stranded due to private mining company's activities

General News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Motorists on the Accra-Tema Motorway are having to deal with heavy vehicular traffic as a result of the actions of a private mining company, PW Mining International.



The company is transporting about four of its heavy-duty machines, a GhanaWeb reporter who is also on the road has learnt.



The said vehicles, according to the information gathered, started moving at about 6:40 am on Monday morning.



It is not the first time this is happening.



“This is the second time I’m witnessing this. Anytime they use this route, there’s heavy traffic from the Tema tollbooth all the way to the Accra roundabout.



“The equipment is mining machinery that looks like a self-contained building,” the reporter said.



She added that the machines are moving with police escorts and a dispatch rider but that is not enough to extricate commuters from the thick vehicular traffic.



This is so because the drivers of the heavy-duty machines are driving at a slow pace, causing discomfort.



Also, there has been a diversion created on the stretch for construction work to be done on the Accra-Tema Motorway, she added.



Watch how the situation was on the road below:



