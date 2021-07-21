Tema West supports Muslim community to mark festivity

Regional News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Tema West Municipal Assembly has presented 50 sheep to Muslim communities in the Municipality to mark this year’s Eid al-Adha.



The donation to all eleven electoral areas, formed part of the Assembly’s contribution towards the celebration of the Eid al-Adha – festival of sacrifice.



The move, among other objectives, was geared towards promoting and sustaining harmonious relationships among residents to promote development in the Municipality.



Mrs Adwoa Amoako, Municipal Chief Executive, Tema West Municipal Assembly, who presented the sheep applauded the continued peaceful coexistence in the municipality.



She said such ecumenical undertakings were key in ensuring that harmony prevailed for the development of the municipality.



She said the assembly would continue to support the Muslim communities and joined them in all their celebrations as accustomed since they were major development partners.



Mrs Amoako called on all Muslims to celebrate the festivity in moderation and adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols as new cases of the Delta Variant were being recorded in some parts of the country.



Mr Abubakar Mohammed Awal, the Imam of Wolei, Sakumono Village, who received the flock of sheep for onward distribution to all eleven electoral areas, expressed appreciation to the Assembly for its continuous support to the Muslim communities.



He said Eid al-Adha was a feast of sacrifice, which requires Muslims not only to share with all persons, but was an opportunity for Muslims to be guided by piety during the sacrifice.