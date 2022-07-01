Tema West NPP chairman declares support for John Boadu and Titus-Glover

Politics of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

The Tema West Constituency Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwesi Poku Bosompem, has declared support for two aspirants in the party’s upcoming elections for national executives.



The two are Hon. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, immediate past Member of Parliament for Tema East and deputy Minister for Transport, who is contesting for the National Organizer position and and Mr. John Boadu, incumbent General Secretary of the NPP who is going for re-election.



“In the case of John Boadu, it is obvious that he has been a resourceful General Secretary clinching re-election victory for us in 2020 and it is said that when it is not broken, there is no need to fix it.



“In the case of Hon. Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, experience and resourcefulness is the reason. Titus Glover is no longer MP, but his talent as a politician is too useful for us to go into the 2024 crucial election without him.



“Besides, of all the persons contesting for the Organizer position, he is the most experienced,” Kwesi Poku Bosompem explained.



The NPP has scheduled this July for its regional executives election after it successfully completed branch and constituency executives elections.



In the General Secretary contest, John Boadu is being challenged by Iddrisu Musah, Ramseyer Ahmed Agyeman-Prempeh, Charles Bissue, Frederick Opare Ansah and Justin Kodua Frimpong.



But he is largely expected to be retained because of the fact that his stewardship witnessed the re-election of the NPP into office in 2020.



“He is also a thoroughbred party man, having risen through the ranks, from polling station chairman to General Secretary of the NPP,” Mr. Bosompem said adding that the incumbent General Secretary also has great future programs for the NPP.



“For instance, he has made arrangements for the NPP ideological institute to take off,” he said.



In the case of Titus Glover, he is contesting Bright Essilfie-Kumi, Seth Adu-Adjei, Eric Amoako Twum, Henry Nana Boakye and Nana Owusu Fordjour.



Kwesi Poku Bosompem notes that, “of all of these, it is very obvious that the most experienced here is Hon. Titus Glover.’



He added that the election of Mr. Glover will also provide “a Ga presence in the almost all-Akan executive front of the NPP.