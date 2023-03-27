Tema West MCE allegedly abuses Health Director

Regional News of Monday, 27 March 2023

Source: Michael Osei, Contributor

Municipal Chief Executive for Tema west, Anna Adukwei Addo is alleged to have verbally abused the Health Director of the municipality.



According to reports, Mrs Adukwei Addo started shouting, screaming and raining abusive language on the health Director after the assembly held an event on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at an open space just after the programme.



Reliable information gathered on the incident reveals that the MCE’s action is linked to an impasse between herself and the New Patriotic Party Constituency secretary for Tema West, Citizen Obrempong, who is the husband of the Municipal Health Director.



“Go and tell that your useless husband of yours, I taught he is educated but if he is not, he should get some education and level headed. Go and tell him that, I’m a GA woman and I can call fool myself”, the MCE allegedly said.



The MCE is being accused of disrespect toward party members and executives who have called her attitude into question.



Her critics who accused her of being married to a financier of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have also called the MCE's loyalty to the New Patriotic Party into question.



She is said to have courted the anger of some party foot soldiers very who are threatening to vote against the party in the 2024 elections if she is not called to order.



There are also Allegations that the MCE has a bad relationship with the Social Welfare Director of the municipality.



The impasse between the MCE and some senior officers at the assembly is said to be affecting the work of the Tema West Municipal Assembly with some workers raising concerns about the situation.



Meanwhile, constituency executives in the coming days are expected to hold a crunch meeting to settle the impasse between the MCE and the constituency secretary.