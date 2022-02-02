Tema West Assembly evacuates illegal street vendors

Regional News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: GNA

Illegal street vendors within the Tema West Municipality have evacuated as part of a broader operation to maintain discipline on the streets and enhance pedestrian movement without an impediment.



Mr. Izekel Baah, a member of the Tema West Municipal Assembly Task Force told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the operation was to send a signal to the street vendors that it was illegal to sell along the streets or on pedestrian walkways.



He said the evacuation of the illegal vendors formed part of the activities to launch the “Operation Clean Your Frontage" initiative and it was their duty to sack all vendors on the walkway for free movement of people.



Mr. Baah cautioned street vendors to avoid selling along the streets, stressing that the exercise would continue until the city was cleaned.



Speaking to some of the street vendors, Ms. Mary Mensah, a provision vendor said she had no place to sell rather than along the streets, where she made her daily sales to survive.



“We know it’s illegal to sell along the streets, but this is our only way to survival,” she said.



Hajia Ayisha Mohammed a fruit seller also expressed dissatisfaction with the evacuation and appealed to the government to come to their rescue and help them get a safe and better place to sell.