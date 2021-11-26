Tema West Assembly engages stakeholders

Regional News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: GNA

The Tema West Municipal Assembly has engaged its stakeholders to devise a local development master plan, discuss the potentials and opportunities, gaps, challenges, strategies and policies for the transformation of the municipality.



Ms Anna Adukwei Addo, the Tema West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said the plan was to enable the stakeholders to share experiences, lessons and constraints, which affected the development of their various communities.



Some of the issues raised that needed remedial measures include bad road networks, poor sanitation due to unsupervised waste management contractors, exorbitant property rate charges, indiscriminate siting of containers and kiosks, among others.



The stakeholders also commended the MCE and Assembly for organizing the engagement for a frank discussion of issues to adopt a holistic approach to resolving them.



They acknowledged that it would also eliminate gaps between policymakers and the people.



They called for more such meetings to discuss issues affecting Tema West in particular and the nation as a whole.



Ms Addo assured the stakeholders of another platform, which would be used to share the strategic vision of the Assembly with all partners and solicit inputs to transform the municipality