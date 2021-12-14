Tema Parents’ Association School ’97 Year Group initiates project

Regional News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: GNA

The 1997 Year Group of Tema Parents’ Association School is constructing an ultra-modern multi-purpose sports court for the school to commemorate their 25th-anniversary celebration.



The GHc 60,000.00 project consists of a volleyball court, basketball court, netball court, and badminton court.



Mrs. Korkui Aidam-Appiah, the President of the Year Group, disclosed this at the launch of the project at Tema.



She said the project was being financed through voluntary contributions and fundraising activities.



Mrs. Aidam-Appiah said the group was undertaking the project to enhance effective sporting activities in the school.



She said they decided to also undertake the project for the school which had made them who they were today.



"We are giving back to the school because it is the school that had nurtured us and we have become who we are today", she said.



Mrs. Aidam-Appiah appealed to the students to take their studies seriously so that they can take enviable positions.



Mrs. Esther Mensah, Headmistress of the school commended the Year Group for their contributions to the school and called on other year groups to follow the shining example of the 1997 Year Group.