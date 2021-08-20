Tema Mexico Junior High School organizes career day

Regional News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

The Mexico Junior High School in the Tema West Municipality has organized a Career and Mentorship Day rendezvous for their pupils to experience and interact with professionals in their dream field.



As part of the Career and Mentorship Day event, the pupils dressed in professional costumes as: Journalists, Traders, Doctors, Nurses, Soldiers, Navy Officers, Police Officers, Artisans, Engineers, and Footballers among others.



The school methodically abandoned the normal class systems and grouped the pupils into professional classes that is according to their respective careers of choice as they have also dressed.



In accordance with the arrangement, each professional class was addressed by resource persons to expose the pupils to the nature of the profession as well as encourage and challenge them to study hard.



Each professional class after the lectures and mentorship, the pupils were given the opportunity for role play. For instance, a class of aspiring journalists, models, musicians, fashion designers, makeup artists, actors and dancers displayed their skills in the respective field.



Madam Dorcas Atta-Peters, Head Teacher of the school, speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Tema, said the event organized once in an academic year sought to empower the pupils with basic professional skills.



She said since its commencement, the programme, has had tremendous impact on the academic performance of the pupils.



The engagement, she noted, was for the pupils to choose their own career, follow their passion and therefore appealed to parents not to force any career on their wards.



Madam Christine Tudzi, a teacher and in-school Guidance and Counselling Coordinator, said the career day event helps the pupils to connect theory with practical, link-up what they learnt in the classroom to what happened in the real job market and built their confidence.



"It enables them to listen to professional advice from practicing officials in their chosen field, understand the subject combination to that path and coupled with the discipline to attain that goals," Madam Tudzi said.



Mrs Barbara Wellington, an entrepreneur and one of the facilitators shared with the pupils her experiences as an entrepreneur, its high and low moments, choices and encouraged them to be ready to take risks in order to succeed.