Tema Metropolitan Authority commends beach managers

Regional News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Tema Metropolitan Authority has commended beach operators in the Metropolis for strictly complying with the directive for all beaches to be shut down during the festivity period.



The directive was announced by the Greater Accra Regional Security Council as part of measures to curb the increasing figures of active COVID-19 cases in the Region.



Mr Frank Asante, Tema Metropolitan Public Relations Officer briefed the Ghana News Agency after the Assembly led by Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, and other officials visited the beaches to ascertain whether the directive was enforced by the Taskforce deployed to the various places.



Mr Asante noted that the Taskforce made up of the Police, Ghana Navy, Army, and National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) were deployed by the Tema Metropolitan Security Council on Christmas day to police the beaches throughout the festive season.



He said the TMA MCE Monitoring observed that the managers of the Number Five Beach at Tema Manhean, as part of the enforcement measures had voluntarily barricaded the main entrance to the beach.



He said that was a good indication to the TMA that the message for the beaches to shut down and the public to desist from visiting such areas had generally been received by residents.



The TMA PRO added that they expected that other areas within the region would follow a good example of the Tema Metropolis.



He urged business operators and the public to mask up whenever they were in the public domain, as well as observe the other COVID-19 protocols, especially hand washing, social distancing, and avoiding crowded places.



According to him, the TMA task force had been deployed to the lorry parks and markets to ensure that all protocols were observed to curb the spread, adding that streets announcements and community sensitization had been intensified on the virus.







