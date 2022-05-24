Tema Mayor pays working visit to GTP factory

General News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey paid a working visit to Tex Styles Ghana (TSG) as part of his plans to connect with businesses within the municipality.



Fatoumata Doro, MD of the company that hosted the MCE at the factory in Tema, presented the company’s growth plans and the various brands under Tex Styles Ghana with a sample of the newly launched collection Adepa Premium.



The MD remarked, “It has been a great pleasure to have the MCE with us today. We have taken him through our history, and our plan for the future and shared the challenges facing our industry.



"Topmost on the list of our challenges are counterfeiting of our designs and the smuggling of cheap fabrics into the country. He has shown his support by taking time off his schedule to visit us and we believe we have a strong partner in him as our Mayor”.



Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey and his delegation as part of the visit were also taken on a factory tour by the Technical Director Kodwo Agyenim-Boateng who explained the processes involved in creating Ghana’s heritage textile prints.



Commenting at the end of the two-hour visit, while making a stop at the modern shop recently built by the Managing Director for both employees and external customers, the Mayor expressed his appreciation to the company saying, we all know GTP and the authentic fabrics they produce. However, my visit to the facility today has exposed me to the impressive job being done at TSG.



It is welcoming to observe the enthusiasm of all the workers as they go about their duties. I am happy to see a company such as TSG existing and providing employment for over 700 people in my metropolis. I pledged to be an ambassador for GTP and all made in Ghana goods”, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey added.