Tema MTTD suspends road checks

General News of Saturday, 15 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

MTTD Commanders tasked to enforce new directive



Suspension of road checks expected to ease traffic congestion



MTTD personnel to manage traffic, road crash situations



The Tema Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has directed its Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) to suspend motor check activities effective from Friday, January 14, 2022.



In a ‘police wireless message,’ the service tasked MTTD to focus on managing traffic situations as well as attend to road crash situations.



It has also tasked all MTTD commanders to ensure the implementation of the directive failure for which they “will have to answer”.



“With effect from 14/01/2022, all motor checks by various MTTDs are suspended. All MTTD personnel are to undertake traffic management/control and attend to road crashes. MTTD commanders under whom personnel are caught conducting motor checks will have to answer. All duty rosters for traffic control to reach this RHQ by close of work today,” the statement read.



About the MTTD



The Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) is an agency under the Ghana Police Service responsible for road safety in Ghana.



It was established in 1952 and was initially known as the Ghana Police Traffic Unit. In 1981, the Justice Archer Commission reviewed the MTTD's function and accredited it as the National MTTD.



The Unit became the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) in March 2013 following the enactment of the Police Service Regulation 2012 (C.I 76) and is headed by a director-general.



One of the key functions of MTTD is to educate road users on accident-free road practices through training of motorists and pedestrians.



The member of the unit is trained to spot, warn and arrest offending motorists, records all accidents and educates the public on preventive measures.



Officers of the MTTD control traffic and enforce traffic regulations. The department is in-charge of escort for the President of Ghana, state and foreign dignitaries.



The motor Traffic and Transport Directorate is one of the most important sectors of the Ghana police service serving the alienable purpose in road safety in the country.