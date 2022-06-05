Tema MCE lauds Akufo-Addo for winning AFTRA Highest Award

Politics of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has joined in the celebration of President Akufo-Addo, following an award that was bestowed on him by a continental body for his impact on education.



In a short write-up on social media, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey points out that the citation from the Africa Federation of Teaching Regulatory Authorities (AFTRA) show that the President’s achievement with Free SHS has had a rippling effect.



“The acknowledgment of His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by the Africa Federation of Teaching Regulatory Authorities (AFTRA) for his exploits in education is more than richly deserved – no president in contemporary Africa has had such an impact on education on the continent.



“Free SHS is a giant’s footprint on the history of education on the continent and I am happy that AFTRA is leading the recognition that is due His Excellency the President,” Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey wrote.



He added, “I join AFTRA and indeed all Africans across the world to say thank you to President Akufo-Addo for inspiring all of us to greater aspirations in education with free SHS.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa AkuAkufo-Addo was on Monday presented with the highest award by the Africa Federation of Teaching Regulatory Authorities (AFTRA) for promoting education in Africa.



The President was presented with a citation for improving access, quality and efficiency of education systems on the African continent.



The presentation took place in Accra at the ninth AFTRA and Learning Conference and 11th Roundtable on the theme:” Unpacking Teaching and Learning in Africa for Excellence,” hosted by the National Teaching Council (NTC).



President Akufo-Addo was himself not available to receive the award and had therefore delegated Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, to receive it on his behalf.



“My Government has invested heavily in education in terms of teacher development, infrastructure, access and participation, hoping to consolidate the gains for the benefit of all,” the Chief of staff said on behalf of the president.



According to Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, “it is a shame that in Ghana because of politics we are unable to recognize President Akufo-Addo the way others from far corners of the continent have done.



“But it goes to tell you that indeed, a prophet is not honoured in his own home.”