Tema MCE lauds Akufo-Addo for development initiatives

General News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has described as a project galore, President Akufo-Addo’s tour of the Central Region over the weekend.



In a write-up, the MCE pointed out that the President was “like a magician leaving development wherever he stepped” while he was touring the region over the weekend.



“For want of a better description, this is an itinerary that one can describe as a project galore tour of the Central Region,” the MCE said.



Over the weekend, President Akufo-Addo was in the Central Region where he inspected a number of very impressive projects that his government is undertaking in the region.



Among others, the President inspected a number of Agenda 111 Hospital projects at Gomoa Afransi, Inspected a Court Complex at Kasoa, commissioned a lubricants factory at Gomoa Fetteh and commissioned a 1D1F Gas cylinder at Chochoe.



The president also cut sod for the construction of the Kasoa – Bawjiase road as part of the tour.



“I am told that the court complex is 95% complete, meaning that in the next few months it will be finished and we will have another ultramodern court complex in our country. This definitely is good news for justice delivery in our country,” Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey wrote.



According to him, the deliverables from the President’s tour is proof that President Akufo-Addo is still very resourceful and can be trusted as leader to soldier the country through the current global hardships that have seriously challenged the country.



“It is sad that some of us are still focusing on gloom even though there are positive things like these happening in this country under President Akufo-Addo. It is just not fair to the larger picture that we are fixated on gloom all the time when there is so much to be thankful for.”



Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey called on Ghanaians to rise up and stand behind the president and his government and that he will deliver.



“Other countries are doinmg it; we see how even though China has been considered the source of the COVID-19 virus, the people stood firmly behind their government and today China is out of the doldrums.



We should stop the unnecessary politics and learn from countries like China; Support our own government,” Yohane Amarh Ashitey said.