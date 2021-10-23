Tema Local Council of Churches supports anti-LGBTQI+ bill

Regional News of Saturday, 23 October 2021

Source: GNA

The Tema Local Council of Churches (TLCC) has declared support for the passage of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Right and Ghanaian Family Value Bill 2021 currently before Parliament.



A statement signed by the Reverend Francis Tetteh, Chairman of TLCC and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Parliament owed it a duty to safeguard the future of the country.



The statement explained that the activities of LGBTQI+ persons could be too high for the country to bear if Parliament failed to pass the bill.



“Parliament should be bold and courageous and not be deterred by both internal and external forces who are against the passage of the bill,” the statement said.



The TLCC is also of the view that the cost of treatment for victims of LGBTQI+ could be unbearable for the state, stating that health implications that came with activities of Lesbians Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer and Intersex persons were dire and grave.



According to the statement, the activities of LGBTQI+ could plunge the nation into serious health challenges, including HIV/AIDS infections.



The statement cautioned all embassies and international organizations to respect the sovereignty of Ghana, adding that the government and all African governments must wake up from their stupor, eschew corruption and greed to make good use of their natural resources to the benefit of the people.